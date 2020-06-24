June 27
Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike race No. 1, 10 a.m., Rim Nordic Bike Park, State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs, across from Snow Valley Resort.
Big Bear Trail Riders dual sport Big Bear Run, all day, Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
July 4
Fourth of July Fun Run, 7 a.m., 5K, 10, and 15K runs. Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. Registration online at
Mondays beginning July 6
Java road cycling ride, 9 a.m., Amangela’s Sandwich & Bagel House, 40729 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com
Wednesdays beginning July 8
Road recovery bicycle ride, 5:45 p.m., Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com
Saturdays beginning July 11
Valley road cycling tour, all levels, 9 a.m., The Copper Q, 645 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearcycling.com
Mountain bike intermediate and advanced rides, 9:30 a.m., Chains Required Bike Shop, 41869 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
July 18
Rim Nordic cross-country mountain bike race No. 2, 10 a.m., Rim Nordic Bike Park, State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs, across from Snow Valley Resort.
Submit your Big Bear outdoor sports event to kportie.grizzly@gmail.com. Include name of event, date, time, location and contact information.
