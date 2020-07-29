After a long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mountain bike racing sponsored by Team Big Bear is back in action.
The first race in the Big Bear Shoot Out series is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, at Snow Summit. There will be several regulations in place under state and county protocols regarding the pandemic. Online registration in advance is required. Go to www.teambigbear.com for more information or to register. Riders should download waivers prior to the event and bring them to the check-in. Face coverings must be worn at registration, which takes place at Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive.
Downhill and enduro races already have a bit of social distancing naturally built in to their starts. Cross-country and endurance races will begin using modified time trial starts with a limited number of riders from their category and age group starting every few seconds for social distancing purposes. Riders are responsible for their own aid station, water stops and feed zones.
No spectators will be allowed at the event. Results will not be posted during the event. Results will be available on the Team Big Bear app or the website. There will not be an awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the registration table.
Course routes for endurance, cross-country, enduro and downhill are available online at www.teambigbear.com.
The registration and packet pickup table is at Bear Mountain 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1. The enduro race is set for 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Snow Summit. Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
On Sunday, packet pickup is at Bear Mountain beginning at 7:30 a.m. The endurance race starts at 9 a.m. followed by cross-country at 10 a.m. Endurance and cross-country races start and finish at Forest Road 2N10 near Bear Mountain.
The downhill races begins at 2 p.m. at Snow Summit.
USA Cycling license is required to participate. Licenses may be purchased online while registering.
