Registration is ongoing for the eighth annual Kodiak Ultra Marathons, set for Sept. 9-13 in Big Bear Lake. This year’s event features limitations and adaptations because of COVID-19.
Open runners can choose when they want to run so long as they run sometime between Sept. 9-11 or on Sept. 13.
The Elite race has a limited field of 40 men and 40 women in half-marathon or 100-mile races. The 100-mile elite race begins with a start in the Village at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The elite half-marathon starts on Sept. 12. All runners in the elite format must meet qualifying standards.
The elite division races are still part of the Spartan series. There is a $22,800 prize purse as part of the Spartan Trail World Championships for the elite division.
COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place. Buffs, which can be used as face coverings, will be handed out to every participant. Face coverings are required in aid stations as is 6-foot distancing. There will be no awards ceremony or vendor expo.
For more information, visit www.kodiak100.com.
