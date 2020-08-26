The Maple Hill Trails Plan is taking shape. On Aug. 15, Driz Cook worked to cut an access trail near Maple Lane and Big Bear Boulevard that extends up the hill and around to Shore Lane. The trail, while still in need of compacting, provides access to the High School Loop Trail, which is nearly complete.
Cook is the project manager for the Southern California Mountains Foundation, which has the contract to develop the community trail system for the Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation. He encourages people to come out and hike or bike the portions of the trail system that are complete.
“We would like to get people hiking on (the trails),” Cook said as he took a break from work Saturday.
Stacy Gorin, executive director of the Southern California Mountains Foundation, said the most recent trail building at the project site has been done by machine. Earlier this summer, a minimum volunteer hand crew followed the machine cut to pack down the trail.
