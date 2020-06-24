COVID-19 has put the US Adaptive Recreation Center’s summer watersports program on hold for 2020, according to program and outreach coordinator Sara Rosell. But that doesn’t mean all is quiet on the USARC front.
Rosell and administrative assistant Shelly Egerer have been working and planning for the future with hopes that a winter season is in the forecast. The plans also include the staging of the nonprofit organization’s top fundraiser, the Peak 2 Peak Pedal from Big Bear to Mammoth that takes place annually in October.
“We’re going ahead with Peak 2 Peak,” Rosell says. “We’re taking baby steps at this point.”
Logistics is important including meal prep for the riders, physical distancing and face mask requirements and ways to meet state orders regarding the pandemic, Rosell says. “We’ve been brainstorming quite a bit,” she says.
For now, the ride is moving forward for the dates of Oct. 7 to 11. The ride covers 335 miles from Big Bear to Mammoth over the course of five days. Nightly stops include campgrounds in Barstow, Ridgecrest, Diaz Lake and Bishop. Registration is being accepted for riders and volunteers to participate in the annual fundraiser. Go to www.usarc.org and click on Peak to Peak for a link to the firstgiving.com fundraising website. Cyclists must raise a minimum of $2,500 each to participate in the ride.
