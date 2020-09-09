Do you have concerns about riding in the 2020 Peak 2 Peak Pedal fundraiser for the US Adaptive Recreation Center. Don’t think you are up to riding the 335-mile route?
USARC has a plan for you. This year’s Peak 2 Peak Pedal includes a virtual option. Riders can participate on their favorite local trail, loop or home trainer. Virtual participants still have the same distance and fundraising goals as physical riders, but can tailor their ride to their schedule, pace and equipment. Start whenever you want and complete as many miles a day as you can handle.
Virtual riders must also raise a minimum of $2,500 and complete the 335 miles by Oct. 11. Track mileage using Strava, Ride with GPS, Cyclemeter or similar app, or snap a photo of your bike computer. Send selfies from your rides to go into the P2P slideshow.
Peak 2 Peak is the key fundraiser for the USARC, supporting a substantial portion of the nonprofit’s annual budget. Funds help keep prices low, which enables the organization to provide life changing programs to a broader spectrum of the community. Peak 2 Peak also funds volunteer training and helps to purchase specialized adaptive equipment.
For more information or to register for Peak 2 Peak, visit www.usarc.org.
The USARC is committed to guiding people with disabilities toward the creation and affirmation of rewarding lifestyles through recreational programming, development of independence, providing resources for sustained participation with peers and creating awareness throughout the community. The USARC, which is headquartered at Bear Mountain, offers summer and winter recreational programs for children and adults with disabilities.
