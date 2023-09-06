Lessons in emergency preparedness: Part 1 of 4
By Kristina Nehls
September is designated as National Disaster Preparedness Month. Through this month, the Grizzly will feature some of the worst natural disasters and key lessons learned. Our first feature looks at the two most important lessons learned during the Camp Fire that occurred in Paradise, California.
The information gathered from the Camp Fire comes from the official after-action report conducted by Constant Associates. The company compiled data from several agencies and took a hard look at the existing crisis plans, incident documentation, resident surveys and group and personal interviews with those involved.
California’s deadliest fire
The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive fire in California’s history. Eighty-five people perished in the fire and 12 civilians and five firefighters were injured. The fire burned over 153,336 acres and destroyed more than 18,000 structures.
Not unlike the Big Bear Valley, Paradise is a small town. It’s located in Butte County in Northern California. The idyllic forest community has about 50,000 permanent residents. The town has been a high-risk fire area since 1999 and had been threatened by 13 wildfires that burned around the town by the time the Camp Fire ignited.
The Big Bear Fire Authority (which includes the city of Big Bear and Big Bear City Community Services District) Hazard Mitigation Plan updated in 2020 names at least 12 wildfires that affected Big Bear since 1980: the Panorama Fire (1980), Mill Fire (1997), Willow Fire (1997), Hemlock Fire (2001), Arrowhead Fire (2002), Bridge Fire (2003), Old Fire (2003), Holcomb Fire (2017), El Dorado Fire (2020), Radford Fire (2022), Goldmine Fire (2023) and Caribou Fire (2023). Chief Jeff Willis has called these fires “Big Bear’s shot across the bow.”
Camp Fire sparked by power line
The Camp Fire began as a vegetation fire at 6:33 a.m. Nov. 8, 2018. It was ignited by a fallen power transmission line and propelled by dry fuels and high winds. Cal Fire was on scene within minutes. Within 72 minutes the fire had burned out of control and spread over 19 miles across the mountain range. Wind-driven spot fires began to burn in the town of Paradise in several areas.
By 8:07 a.m. the Emergency Operation Center was established and by 9:30 a.m. it had to be relocated to nearby Chino as the fire intensified. The fire spread so quickly evacuation routes became congested and routes became limited due to fallen debris in the road. The main fire burned from the east as spot fires ignited in the north and west. Only one evacuation route was open to the south.
First responders were not prepared for the enormity of the fire. Fire suppression efforts were scrapped in favor of saving lives. Town council members and staff took on disaster worker roles. Residents banded together to help the aged and disabled population evacuate; at least 20,000 residents were taken into neighboring Chino in less than six hours.
The Camp Fire overwhelmed emergency personnel and regional resources for 17 days. Resources from 17 states would eventually arrive to help but were spread between the Camp Fire and Woosley Fire that was burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties at the same time.
The weather did not offer any help to dwindling resources as the fire grew. By Nov. 10, over 5,596 firefighters, 622 engines, 75 water tenders, 101 fire crews, 103 bulldozers and 24 helicopters were utilized around the clock until the fire was declared contained over two weeks later.
Several lessons were learned from this catastrophic event that could be applied to potential events in the Big Bear Valley.
Lesson 1: Communication
As with any disaster, communication is key. Not just for first responders but for residents, too. Communication needs to be given clearly, concisely, quickly and efficiently. First responders need to speak with each other for situational awareness. Residents need to be able to receive information given to them.
Failures in communication are routinely named as the cause for unnecessary death and destruction after many crises. Communication during a critical event typically fails for two reasons:
The communication infrastructure is damaged and overloaded.
Emergency notification systems require “opt-in” action from residents.
During the Camp Fire, communication failures happened immediately. The rapidly moving fire caused “an insurmountable technology failure,” according to the after-action report.
This failure was so critical that first responders were never able to recover. An immediate emergency evacuation order wasn’t issued for residents until at least 8:13 a.m. By 8:44 a.m., the town had issued a mass notification system of the impending evacuations, but it was later discovered “a large portion of the town never received the alert.”
The day before the fire broke out, town leaders prepared residents for a high wind event, and even went as far as to tell staff to fill up their vehicles with gasoline. No one was prepared for the worst case scenario that lay ahead.
Communication failures between first responding agencies was another key issue. The after-action report stated, “no fire department representative was able to be present at the EOC.” Because the EOC director was awaiting approval from the Paradise Fire chief to evacuate the town based on Cal Fire’s request, this caused a delay in evacuating the town.
The lesson learned here is to plan for communication failures and develop systems outside of technology to advise first responders and staff of critical information.
Lesson 2: evacuations
BBFD Battalion Chief Dan Rogers said recently that when evacuation orders are given, about half of residents heed advice and pack up. The other half stay in an effort to ride out the fire. As the flames get closer to those homes, the visibility and air quality decline quickly, and people panic and decide to evacuate. This is not a good time to begin evacuations.
People need to understand that evacuation warnings are made to prevent loss of life, Rogers said. If flames are approaching, it is too late to get out safely.
Rogers said late evacuees cause roadway gridlock that prevent engines and personnel from accessing areas they need to get to. Many residents in the Camp Fire didn’t have time to prepare for an evacuation and found roads blocked by large trees and fire. As drivers were forced to wait for bulldozers to come and clear the evacuation route, first responders were forced to tell trapped residents to get out of their cars and evacuate on foot.
The town of Paradise had an orderly evacuation plan in place and the town had tested the plan and practiced it on numerous occasions. An evacuation simulation conducted for the town of Paradise by Old Dominion University laid out that “under blue-sky conditions, it would take eight hours under the normal traffic pattern to evacuate the entire town.”
Instead, the town had motorists use both sides of the roads to evacuate out of the fire zone. Town leaders, staff and citizens took up posts and put themselves at risk to evacuate over 20,000 residents.
“This was a huge success given the circumstances and can be attributed to the preparedness actions taken by the town to educate residents of what to do when evacuation is necessary,” the report found.
The evacuation process took about six hours in the worst conditions possible.
There are several important lessons to be learned from these natural disasters. As we continue to delve into these lessons, take time each day to do something that promotes your safety or the safety of your family. Check out the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Services Family Safety Plan at 20080730_sbcfire_1000_779_fam_dis_plan_2008_version. Or sign up for emergency alerts at https://sbcfire.org/alertwarning/.